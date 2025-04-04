Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 32,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,024,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,114,000 after purchasing an additional 137,679 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MKC. TD Cowen upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.7 %

MKC stock opened at $80.69 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average is $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $4,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,242,820.97. The trade was a 16.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,814.31. This represents a 81.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Stories

