M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB opened at $163.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $133.03 and a 1-year high of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,827.34. This represents a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MTB shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $230.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on M&T Bank from $222.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.62.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

