Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading 9.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.09. 258,018,091 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4,212% from the average session volume of 5,983,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 2.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $96.66.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative net margin of 12,717.94% and a negative return on equity of 2,736.27%.

Insider Transactions at Mullen Automotive

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

In other Mullen Automotive news, Director Mary Winter sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $124,620.00. Also, Director John Kevin Andersen sold 174,500 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $158,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $8.19. This represents a 99.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold a total of 241,216 shares of company stock valued at $302,766 in the last three months. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.34% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company's stock.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

