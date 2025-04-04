Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading 9.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.09. 258,018,091 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4,212% from the average session volume of 5,983,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.
Mullen Automotive Trading Down 2.5 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $96.66.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative net margin of 12,717.94% and a negative return on equity of 2,736.27%.
Insider Transactions at Mullen Automotive
Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.34% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
