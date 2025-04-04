N-able (NYSE:NABL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 1717338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NABL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on N-able from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of N-able from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of N-able in a report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of N-able in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

N-able declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in N-able by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 51,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of N-able by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in N-able by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in N-able by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of N-able by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

