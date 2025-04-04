Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s 6th Largest Position

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 4.5% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enzi Wealth grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total value of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 280,676 shares of company stock worth $273,515,672. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,023.74.

Netflix Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $917.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $972.68 and a 200-day moving average of $873.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $392.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

