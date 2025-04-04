Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 41.81% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Newmont Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NEM stock traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,583,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,693,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Newmont has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,680. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,840. The trade was a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,231 shares of company stock worth $1,388,758 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 80.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

