NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65.90 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 66.39 ($0.87), with a volume of 2740677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.40 ($0.91).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Thursday, March 6th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NRR
NewRiver REIT Stock Performance
Insider Activity at NewRiver REIT
In other news, insider Alastair Miller acquired 29,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £19,964.12 ($26,158.44). 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NewRiver REIT Company Profile
NewRiver is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing retail and leisure assets across the UK. Every day, our shopping centres, retail parks and pubs provide essential goods and services to their local communities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NewRiver REIT
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.