NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65.90 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 66.39 ($0.87), with a volume of 2740677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.40 ($0.91).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

NewRiver REIT Stock Performance

Insider Activity at NewRiver REIT

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.77, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 5.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 75.34. The stock has a market cap of £316.74 million, a PE ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, insider Alastair Miller acquired 29,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £19,964.12 ($26,158.44). 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewRiver is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing retail and leisure assets across the UK. Every day, our shopping centres, retail parks and pubs provide essential goods and services to their local communities.

