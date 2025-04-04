NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading Down 12.9% – Here’s What Happened

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) fell 12.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.30. 335,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,768,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

NextDecade Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.67). As a group, research analysts expect that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade

About NextDecade

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextDecade by 24.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 600,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NextDecade by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,330,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after buying an additional 155,309 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NextDecade by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,064,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 321,603 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,916,000 after acquiring an additional 123,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.