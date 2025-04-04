Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 110,213 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 104,547 shares.The stock last traded at $8.63 and had previously closed at $8.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NEXN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nexxen International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Nexxen International in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Nexxen International Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $490.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.25 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Nexxen International declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Nexxen International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Nexxen International by 2,021.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nexxen International during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

