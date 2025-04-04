Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 7678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Nikon Stock Down 5.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Nikon had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 2.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nikon Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nikon

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

