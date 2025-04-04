Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 38.24 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51), with a volume of 97302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.60 ($0.53).

Novacyt Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £26.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 52.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

About Novacyt

Novacyt is an international molecular diagnostics company providing a broad portfolio of integrated technologies and services, primarily focused on the delivery of genomic medicine. The Company develops, manufactures, and commercialises a range of molecular assays and instrumentation to deliver workflows and services that enable seamless end-to-end solutions from sample to result across multiple sectors including human health, animal health and environmental.

The Company is divided into three business segments:

Clinical

Broad portfolio of human clinical in vitro diagnostic products, workflows and services focused on three therapeutic areas:

· Reproductive Health: NIPT, Cystic Fibrosis and other rapid aneuploidy tests

· Precision Medicine: DPYD genotyping assay

· Infectious Diseases: Winterplex, multiplex winter respiratory PCR panel

Instrumentation

Portfolio of next generation size selection DNA sample preparation platforms and rapid PCR machines, including:

· Ranger® Technology: automated DNA sample preparation and target enrichment technology

MyGo: real-time quantitative PCR (qPCR) instruments

Research Use Only

Range of services for the life sciences industry:

· Design, manufacture, and supply of high-performance qPCR assays and workflows for use in human health, agriculture, veterinary and environmental, to support global health organisations and the research industry

· Pharmaceutical research services: whole genome sequencing (WGS) / whole exome sequencing (WES)

Novacyt is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay in France with offices in the UK (in Stokesley, Eastleigh and Manchester), Taipei, Singapore, the US and Canada and has a commercial presence in over 65 countries.

