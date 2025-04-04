NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 766242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

NovaGold Resources Trading Down 6.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

The stock has a market cap of $885.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,835 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 152,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,321,172 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 206,610 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 394,749 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 69,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,146,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 195,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046,926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

