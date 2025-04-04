NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) is Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s 9th Largest Position

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. NVR accounts for approximately 5.8% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.21% of NVR worth $53,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVR by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at NVR
In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,891,380. This trade represents a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
NVR Stock Down 2.6 %
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,356.67.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
