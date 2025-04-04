NVR (NYSE:NVR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6,900.00 and last traded at $7,146.85, with a volume of 94 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7,109.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,356.67.

NVR Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7,423.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8,441.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 6.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,891,380. This represents a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

