Oil Stocks To Follow Today – April 1st

ServiceNow, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Procter & Gamble, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Caterpillar, and ConocoPhillips are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, production, refining, and distribution of oil and petroleum products. These stocks are a key component of the energy sector and are influenced by factors such as global oil prices, geopolitical events, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $6.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $802.80. 723,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $165.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.68, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $944.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $984.23. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.59. 4,559,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,686,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,672,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,607,699. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,459,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,890,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.29. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $153.52 and a one year high of $180.43.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE:PBR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.67. 18,409,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,697,738. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of CAT traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $330.74. The stock had a trading volume of 808,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $307.05 and a 1-year high of $418.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

NYSE COP traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $105.15. 2,527,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,749,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $86.81 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.29.

