Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,576,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 5,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $622,712.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,622.13. This represents a 54.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $232,732.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,848. This trade represents a 35.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,254 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,800. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLLI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 0.6 %

OLLI stock opened at $117.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.83 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

