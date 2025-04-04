Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Up 9.2% – Time to Buy?

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.64. 291,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 544,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMER has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Omeros Trading Down 4.1 %

Institutional Trading of Omeros

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $409.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 692.5% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Stories

