ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Up 6.4% – What’s Next?

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) shot up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.38 and last traded at $40.05. 4,431,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 4,478,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.65.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on ON from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC raised shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised ON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,574,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ON in the fourth quarter worth $78,799,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in ON in the fourth quarter worth $39,320,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in ON during the fourth quarter valued at $39,119,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 4th quarter valued at $28,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

