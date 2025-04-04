OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 1,289 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $1,288,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Kroger by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 70,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 164,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 25,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $801,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 115,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $7,839,343.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 139,338 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,131.04. This trade represents a 45.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 11,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $719,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,919.22. This trade represents a 7.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,244 shares of company stock valued at $15,001,418. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $70.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.72. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $70.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.96 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.85%. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Kroger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on KR

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.