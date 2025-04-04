Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.25. 2,145,628 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 3,031,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORC. StockNews.com downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a market cap of $620.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.90.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.64%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 240.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 663,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 77,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 123,239 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 409.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 75,557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 34.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after purchasing an additional 421,718 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,000. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Articles

