Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oriole Resources (LON:ORR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Oriole Resources Stock Performance

Shares of LON ORR traded down GBX 0 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 0.16 ($0.00). 9,203,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,881,166. Oriole Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.42 ($0.01). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.27. The firm has a market cap of £6.17 million, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Oriole Resources alerts:

About Oriole Resources

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

Receive News & Ratings for Oriole Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriole Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.