Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Releases Earnings Results

Oriole Resources (LON:ORR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Oriole Resources Stock Performance
LON ORR opened at GBX 0.16 ($0.00) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.27. Oriole Resources has a one year low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.42 ($0.01).
Oriole Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oriole Resources
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 2 High-Yield Values for Dividend Growth and Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Oriole Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriole Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.