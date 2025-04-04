Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Releases Earnings Results

Oriole Resources (LON:ORR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Oriole Resources Stock Performance

LON ORR opened at GBX 0.16 ($0.00) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.27. Oriole Resources has a one year low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.42 ($0.01).

Oriole Resources Company Profile

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

