Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 1140039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -820.18 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Orla Mining by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,065,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,481 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,578,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,914,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,475,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after buying an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $11,944,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 304,748 shares during the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

