Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 400411 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.96.
Orvana Minerals Corp is a Canadian mining and exploration company that is involved in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It operates in three segments: Orovalle, which is the key revenue generator; EMIPA, and Corporate. It owns and operates the underground gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and Carles Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain.
