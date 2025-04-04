Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.92 and last traded at $55.01, with a volume of 28642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.01. The company has a market capitalization of $892.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $390.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.94 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 47.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $108,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,681 shares in the company, valued at $146,112.52. This represents a 42.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Milford W. Mcguirt bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at $421,466. This trade represents a 16.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 981.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth about $206,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

