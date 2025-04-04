Pamalican Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pamalican Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,000. Lam Research accounts for about 1.8% of Pamalican Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 892.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,724,498,000 after buying an additional 108,619,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 907.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,610,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307,499 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $1,661,672,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 892.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,578,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,341,902,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Lam Research by 7,601.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 12,945,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $990,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777,094 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Down 11.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $65.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.19. The company has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.