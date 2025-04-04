Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 122640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $4.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Paramount Group Stock Down 3.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $862.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.41 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. On average, analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 751,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,019.80. This trade represents a 1.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after buying an additional 443,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,695,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 345,450 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth $643,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Paramount Group by 95.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 455,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 222,656 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 398.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,388,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 1,109,485 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

