PAX Financial Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $155.75 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.37 and a 52-week high of $233.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.