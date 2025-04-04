PAX Financial Group LLC Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,199 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,596,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,463,978,000 after buying an additional 490,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,482,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,272,590,000 after acquiring an additional 809,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,415,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,137,637,000 after buying an additional 3,636,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,104,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,904,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,912 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $88.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.26. The firm has a market cap of $160.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $120.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Prescient Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

