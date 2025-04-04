PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 2587426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFLT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Down 9.3 %

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $882.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.26%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 103,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 314,064 shares in the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Further Reading

