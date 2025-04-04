Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Trading Down 14.4% – What’s Next?

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) dropped 14.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $9.59. Approximately 553,464 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 538,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Perpetua Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Perpetua Resources from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Perpetua Resources Trading Down 17.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $656.31 million, a PE ratio of -42.26 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Perpetua Resources news, insider Alan Douglas Haslam sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $96,096.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,763 shares in the company, valued at $607,650.12. This trade represents a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mckinsey Margaret Lyon sold 20,000 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,694. This trade represents a 18.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,230 shares of company stock worth $166,582 and have sold 53,110 shares worth $516,398. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,938,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,358,000 after acquiring an additional 148,273 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 890,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 57,399 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,788,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Perpetua Resources by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after buying an additional 48,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

