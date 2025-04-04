Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.55 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.90 ($0.25), with a volume of 306305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.26).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Tuesday.
Pharos Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Pharos Energy’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. Pharos Energy’s payout ratio is presently -10.64%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pharos Energy
In other Pharos Energy news, insider Sue Rivett purchased 4,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £988.32 ($1,294.97). Insiders have purchased a total of 11,917 shares of company stock valued at $293,604 in the last three months. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Pharos Energy
Pharos Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders.
Pharos is listed on the London Stock Exchange, we have production, development and exploration interests in Egypt, Israel and Vietnam.
