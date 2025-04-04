PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. 950,717 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 620,810 shares.The stock last traded at $13.72 and had previously closed at $14.41.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTY. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 14.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 126,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 54,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 205.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

