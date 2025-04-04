PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. 950,717 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 620,810 shares.The stock last traded at $13.72 and had previously closed at $14.41.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
