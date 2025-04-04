Pitcairn Co. Has $1.98 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,811 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BK opened at $79.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $52.64 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.23 and its 200 day moving average is $79.93.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

