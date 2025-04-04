Pitcairn Co. Invests $1.34 Million in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $50.73 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.88%. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on W. R. Berkley

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.