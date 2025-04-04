Pitcairn Co. Sells 726 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in DoorDash by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ DASH opened at $173.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a PE ratio of 644.41 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $215.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. FBN Securities started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DoorDash from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $8,228,746.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,424.85. The trade was a 71.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,088 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,459,303.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 122,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,848,365.75. The trade was a 9.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,523 shares of company stock valued at $47,227,120. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

