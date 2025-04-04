Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on May 15th

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of PAGP traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.66. 5,364,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $17.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Plains GP from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plains GP from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

