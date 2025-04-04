Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.44 and last traded at $44.62, with a volume of 37409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.39.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Down 4.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $643.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.19.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1103 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.
Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF
About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF
The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.