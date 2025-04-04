Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.44 and last traded at $44.62, with a volume of 37409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.39.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $643.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1103 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000.

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

