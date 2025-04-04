Proem Advisors LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,229,000. Broadcom makes up about 4.3% of Proem Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,155,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 948.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,814,902,000 after purchasing an additional 166,844,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,647,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,893,010,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,808,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,606,291,000 after buying an additional 810,907 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 745,976 shares of company stock worth $138,632,902 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Broadcom Trading Down 10.5 %
AVGO stock opened at $154.01 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $724.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.08.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 113.46%.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
