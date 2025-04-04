Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.00 and last traded at C$6.93, with a volume of 1828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.55.

Profound Medical Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arun Menawat Dr. acquired 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.09 per share, with a total value of C$143,319.75. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

Featured Articles

