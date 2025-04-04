Provident Investment Management Inc. Sells 41 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Provident Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,653,000 after buying an additional 59,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,481,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 3.3 %

FDS opened at $436.99 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares in the company, valued at $19,084.12. This trade represents a 89.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.