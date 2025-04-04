Prudential PLC Decreases Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $17,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,499,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,672,451,000 after buying an additional 5,934,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Crown Castle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,875,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,476,470,000 after purchasing an additional 747,390 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,849,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,333,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 228,007 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $561,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $107.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.38. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.71%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Crown Castle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

