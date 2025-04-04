Prudential PLC Sells 21,896 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,896 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $111,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $550,702.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,029.04. The trade was a 13.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,195.20. The trade was a 6.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,297 shares of company stock valued at $15,936,270 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $152.63 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.20 and a twelve month high of $208.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.65.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

