Puzo Michael J Has $15.31 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Puzo Michael J lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,057 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 4.3% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of FI opened at $216.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.06 and its 200 day moving average is $209.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The company has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.64.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

