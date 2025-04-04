Q4 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty Lifted by Zacks Research

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $7.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.01. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $23.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2026 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ULTA. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $384.00 to $423.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.61.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $367.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $467.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.17.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 450.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $268,000. Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 35.6% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.