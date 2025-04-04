Raymond James Raises OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target to C$6.50

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 46.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OGC. National Bank Financial upgraded OceanaGold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities lowered shares of OceanaGold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on OceanaGold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.75.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OGC

OceanaGold Trading Down 5.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of OGC traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,458. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.62. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$2.89 and a 12-month high of C$4.83.

In other news, Senior Officer Liang Tang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total transaction of C$219,000.00. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OceanaGold

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.