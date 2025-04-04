Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 1047099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Several brokerages have commented on RC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citizens Jmp cut Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Ready Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

The firm has a market cap of $813.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is -18.94%.

In related news, insider Adam Zausmer purchased 10,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $54,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,989.10. This trade represents a 3.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

