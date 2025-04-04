Real Estate Stocks To Consider – April 4th

Bank of America, American Tower, and Wells Fargo & Company are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks represent shares in companies that develop, manage, or invest in properties, including residential, commercial, and industrial real estate. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the real estate market, benefiting from potential rental income and property value appreciation, while also bearing risks associated with the variability of real estate market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.54. 68,859,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,660,528. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $33.69 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $262.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

American Tower (AMT)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Shares of AMT traded down $5.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,564,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.33. The firm has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. American Tower has a 52-week low of $170.46 and a 52-week high of $243.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

NYSE:WFC traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.47. The company had a trading volume of 19,090,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,167,637. The company has a market capitalization of $200.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.40. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

