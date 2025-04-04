Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $70.05 and last traded at $71.12. 646,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,054,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average of $72.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regency Centers news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,872. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,250,758.98. This trade represents a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 48,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

