ResMed (RMD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2025 – ResMed was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2025 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2025 – ResMed is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2025 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/7/2025 – ResMed was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2025 – ResMed had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $240.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD stock traded down $8.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,416. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.65 and a 200 day moving average of $237.37. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.19 and a 12-month high of $263.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Get ResMed Inc alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at ResMed

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.03%.

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,745 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $2,332,075.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,289.75. The trade was a 50.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $484,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,695,249.98. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,618,128 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,173,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,156,089,000 after acquiring an additional 160,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,261,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,528,590,000 after purchasing an additional 116,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $899,860,000 after purchasing an additional 85,270 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,325,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,706,000 after purchasing an additional 566,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ResMed by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,702,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,365,000 after purchasing an additional 290,664 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.